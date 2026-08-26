Kim Si Ah Is Koo Kyo Hwan’s Blunt But Dependable Younger Sister In “Reawaken Man: The Red”

The upcoming film “Reawaken Man: The Red” has unveiled the first glimpse of Kim Si Ah’s character!

Based on a webtoon, “Reawaken Man: The Red” follows Seok Hwan (Koo Kyo Hwan), an unemployed job seeker whose only qualification is his unfounded confidence. After dying, he discovers that he has the ability to come back to life 72 hours later. As he learns about his extraordinary power, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit.

Kim Si Ah plays Ye Rin, Seok Hwan’s younger sister. A high school student, Ye Rin is in many ways more mature than her older brother. Not only is she highly skilled with computers, but she also goes out of her way to find useful information for Seok Hwan, who repeatedly faces setbacks in his job search, offering him practical help whenever he needs it.

Although she often speaks bluntly to her brother and appears indifferent on the surface, Ye Rin actually cares about and believes in Seok Hwan more than anyone.

Ye Rin is also more than simply a supporting character who helps the protagonist. Her calm demeanor and impressive abilities allow her to keep her composure even in times of crisis, making her someone who fills in the gaps where Seok Hwan falls short.

Koo Kyo Hwan and Kim Si Ah are expected to portray the kind of realistic brother-sister relationship in which they bicker and worry about each other in equal measure, bringing a lively energy to the film. Though they may squabble from time to time, their bond is strengthened by the way they always have each other’s backs when it matters most.

“Reawaken Man: The Red” will hit theaters on September 30.

In the meantime, watch Kim Si Ah in “Walking on Thin Ice” on Viki:

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