ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Tae Rae Announced As New DJ Of Radio Show “Close Friend”

ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Tae Rae has been named the new DJ of MBC Radio’s “Close Friend.”

On August 26, it was officially announced that Kim Tae Rae would take over as the new DJ of the MBC FM4U radio show, which will now be titled “ZEROBASEONE’s Close Friend.”

“Close Friend” is a long-running radio program that first aired in 2003. Over the years, several idols—including Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and GOT7’s Youngjae—have taken on the role of DJ, continuing the show’s tradition of being helmed by idol stars with strong vocal, entertainment, and hosting skills.

“ZEROBASEONE’s Close Friend” will premiere on August 31 and air every Monday through Wednesday from 10 p.m. to midnight KST on MBC FM4U.

The show will also be available as a visual radio broadcast on MBC Radio’s official “Idol Radio Universe” YouTube channel.

Watch Kim Tae Rae on ZEROBASEONE’s variety show “CAMP ZEROBASEONE” on Viki below:

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