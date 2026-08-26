KiiiKiii To Perform At 2026 League Of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Finals

KiiiKiii will be taking the stage at the 2026 League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Finals!

On August 26, Riot Games, the organizer of the LCK, announced that KiiiKiii will perform at the opening ceremony of the 2026 LCK Finals, which will be held on September 13 at KSPO Dome in Seoul.

The upcoming performance follows KiiiKiii’s collaboration with the LCK on two official season songs: “Leave Your Mark pt. 2” and “Pain in the Dark.”

“Leave Your Mark pt. 2” offers a message of support and encouragement to players and fans as the season enters its final stretch, while “Pain in the Dark” was created specifically for the finals’ opening ceremony. Inspired by Locke, a new League of Legends champion introduced this year, the song conveys a powerful determination to overcome pain and hardship through one’s own strength.

KiiiKiii will perform both songs during the opening ceremony at the finals.

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