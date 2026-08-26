Hong Dao, Tsuyoshi Ihara, And Stephanie Lee Add New Twists To The Global Gambling Game In “Tazza 4”

The film “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” has unveiled new stills introducing its international cast of characters!

Returning with a new chapter after six years, “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” follows Jang Tae Young (Byun Yo Han), who thought he had everything after building a thriving online casino empire, until his best friend Park Tae Young (Roh Jae Won) takes it all away. When fate reunites them in the world of global gambling, the former friends face off in a high-stakes game of revenge.

The film takes its high-stakes gambling games across Vietnam, Japan, and South Korea, bringing together actors representing each country.

Vietnamese veteran actress Hong Dao plays Chairwoman Thao, who runs a massive business empire. A woman who genuinely enjoys the thrill of competition, Thao treats even the most important decisions in her life like a game.

Looking back on being offered a role in a Korean film, Hong Dao said, “It was a great joy and honor.” Since she had no prior experience with card games, she shared that she learned the rules from scratch and even practiced handling chips for the role. She joked that she practiced so much that even her family eventually became accustomed to hearing cards and chips being shuffled around the house.

Japanese actor Tsuyoshi Ihara plays Chairman Sasaki, the head of a Japanese corporation and a former yakuza member. While Sasaki appears calm and composed at the table, he is actually a high-stakes gambler who is willing to wager more than anyone else and put everything on the line.

Tsuyoshi Ihara revealed that he watched all three previous “Tazza” films after being offered the role. Drawn to the series, he decided to join the film. Having mostly played more virtuous characters in recent years, he also shared that he went the extra mile to capture Sasaki’s intimidating presence. At director Choi Kook Hee’s request, he even filmed and sent over footage of himself practicing small details of the character, such as slicking back his hair, as part of his preparation.

Model-turned-actress Stephanie Lee transforms into Linda Park, a savvy lobbyist who connects Jang Tae Young with high-profile gamblers in Vietnam while brokering deals behind the scenes. With both charm and sharp business instincts, Linda Park is expected to add another layer of tension to the global gambling world Tae Young finds himself drawn into.

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” will premiere on September 23.

In the meantime, watch the 2019 film “Tazza: One Eyed Jack”:

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