CLOSE YOUR EYES' Jakarta Concert Cancelled At Last Minute

CLOSE YOUR EYES’ “BEYOND YOUR EYES” concert in Jakarta will no longer be taking place as scheduled.

On August 26, Maryhouse Media announced that the Jakarta stop of CLOSE YOUR EYES’ “BEYOND YOUR EYES” tour had “been officially cancelled due to safety and security considerations.” The show was originally scheduled to take place on August 30.

“As the local promoter, our highest priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees, artists, venue personnel, and staff,” explained Maryhouse Media. “We have received the latest security advisories and official risk assessments regarding enhanced security controls, road closures, and movement restrictions in the areas surrounding Senayan and DPR RI during the week of the event.

“Due to these circumstances, we have determined that it would be difficult to safely proceed with the performance scheduled for August 30. Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the event.”

Maryhouse Media’s full English announcement can be found below:

Watch how CLOSE YOUR EYES was formed on the survival show “PROJECT 7” below:

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