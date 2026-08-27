Lee Byung Hun, Oh Jung Se, Park Hae Soo, Cho Yeo Jeong, And Kim So Jin Confirmed For 'Squid Game' Director's New Film

Lee Byung Hun, Oh Jung Se, Park Hae Soo, Cho Yeo Jeong, and Kim So Jin are teaming up for the new film “K.O. CLUB” (literal title)!

An abbreviation for “Killing Oldmen Club,” “K.O. CLUB” is set in the near future when it has become possible to buy even youth with money. The film depicts the conflict between a small group of elderly people who hold wealth and power and have no intention of stepping down and the younger generation who have been left without even opportunities.

The film marks director Hwang Dong Hyuk’s return to the big screen after 10 years. Hwang Dong Hyuk, who sparked a global phenomenon with the Netflix series “Squid Game,” has proven both his artistic merit and mass appeal through a diverse filmography spanning genres, including “Silenced,” “Miss Granny,” and “The Fortress.”

Through this film, Lee Byung Hun and Park Hae Soo will reunite with director Hwang Dong Hyuk following “Squid Game,” while the addition of acclaimed actors Oh Jung Se, Cho Yeo Jeong, and Kim So Jin adds a fresh dynamic to the film.

Filming is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027.

In the meantime, watch Lee Byung Hun in “Concrete Utopia” below:

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Also watch Park Hae Soo in “The Scarecrow”:

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