Kim You Jung And Park Jinyoung Begin A Tense Spy Romance In New Drama '100 Days Of Deception'

tvN’s upcoming drama “100 Days of Deception” has unveiled the first stills featuring its cast!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Deception” is a modern historical spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

The drama follows Lee Ga Gyeong (Kim You Jung), Gyeongseong’s (present-day Seoul) top pickpocket, who infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea disguised as an interpreter trainee. There, she becomes entangled with Kim Tae Woong, also known as Sato Hideo (Park Jinyoung), the newly appointed interpreter of the Government-General and the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the organization.

First, the curious eyes of Lee Ga Gyeong, the best pickpocket in Gyeongseong, sparkle over the shoulders of the police surrounding the train platform. Amid tight security and a warm welcome, the arrival of Kim Tae Woong at Gyeongseong Station also draws attention.

For Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo), who has stepped onto her homeland for the first time in over a decade while dreaming of Joseon’s independence and personal revenge, a sense of calm sorrow and firm determination cross paths. Her reunion with her assistant and companion Yoo Philip (Lee Moo Saeng) is also captured.

Meanwhile, Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu), the second-highest-ranking official at the Japanese Government-General of Korea, changes the atmosphere of his surroundings entirely just by his presence.

“100 Days of Deception” is set to premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Kim You Jung in “Dear X” on Viki below:

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And check out Park Jinyoung’s film “Hi-Five”:

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