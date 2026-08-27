Watch: Song Kang And Jang Gyuri Are Shocked By Lee Jun Young's Piano Skills In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' Teaser

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has unveiled a new special teaser previewing the first two episodes!

“Four Hands” is a piano term referring to two people playing a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of Kang Pio (Song Kang) and Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young), who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

The newly released teaser depicts the first meeting between Kang Pio and Choi Jeong Yo. Kang Pio rushes to confront Choi Jeong Yo when he hears a mysterious student playing the piano with his music sheets. When Kang Pio bursts out angrily, “Who are you?” Choi Jeong Yo apologizes, “Sorry—it wasn’t on purpose. Do you remember me by any chance?”

However, Kang Pio appears to have no recollection. Nevertheless, he freezes when Choi Jeong Yo gives his opinion on the music. As Kang Pio tells Choi Jeong Yo to prove himself on the stage instead, Hong Jae In (Jang Gyuri) bursts into the room, impressed by Choi Jeong Yo’s music. Although she tries to get to know Choi Jeong Yo better, Choi Jeong Yo leaves the room, attempting to avoid her.

Check out the preview video below!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie”:

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Also watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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