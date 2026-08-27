Ahn Eun Jin And Lee Joo Ahn Get Off On The Wrong Foot In New Drama “A Love Other Than Yours”

Upcoming KBS drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has unveiled new stills!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

The newly released stills depict the unusual first meeting between film director Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) and lawyer Han Tae Seung (Lee Joo Ahn).

In the stills, Lee Mi Do freezes as she accepts a termination settlement agreement from Han Tae Seung.

Unlike Lee Mi Do, who cannot hide her bewilderment and displeasure at the sudden situation, Han Tae Seung looks at her with a relaxed attitude. A chilly tension hangs between the two as they face off from the moment they first meet.

Lee Mi Do was once recognized as a promising up-and-coming director after sweeping the international short film festival circuit, but she is now in a deep slump as every project she prepares falls through. Just as she is going through a period when she can hardly find anything to smile about, Han Tae Seung, the film company’s legal representative, appears before her.

Han Tae Seung has come to deliver a settlement agreement related to her dismissal. As he delivers the harsh reality to Lee Mi Do while she watches her dreams slip away, he leaves her with the worst possible first impression.

However, the ill-fated relationship between the two continues from that day onward. It remains to be seen what brings Lee Mi Do and Han Tae Seung, who unexpectedly become entangled with the person they least wanted to get involved with, together again and leads them into a dangerous yet strange excitement.

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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And Lee Joo Ahn in “True Beauty”:

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