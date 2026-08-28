Jung Jun Won Digs Into The Truth Behind Kong Hyo Jin’s Final Kill Before She Went Off The Radar In “A Bona Fide Killer”

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a hit webtoon, “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Spoilers

Previously, Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won) came face-to-face with Kingfisher’s brutal past, which had remained unknown to the public. He discovered that during Kingfisher’s final crime before her disappearance four years ago, she shot and killed a man in front of his seven-year-old son. The revelation that Kwon Tae Sung had also been kidnapped by Sergei (Shin Hyun Soo) in the past further heightened the tension.

The newly released still capture Kingfisher’s Haegong sniper attack four years ago. Yu Bo Na aims her sniper rifle at her target with a sharp gaze. As the incident marked Kingfisher’s final crime before her first disappearance four years ago, attention is focused on the truth of what happened that day.

In particular, questions are mounting over whether Yu Bo Na knew that the boy was at the scene and still shot his father. Sergei then emerges as an unexpected variable, putting the two at odds.

In the present, Kwon Tae Sung becomes suspicious of the Haegong incident from four years ago and begins an in-depth investigation. He is troubled by mixed emotions as he recalls the child who lost his ability to speak after witnessing his father being shot and killed by Kingfisher. He then personally tracks down the victim and those around him as he closes in on the truth.

Meanwhile, Yu Bo Na is seen deep in thought ahead of a meeting with a new client. She looks seriously at the client’s documents as she realizes the client is unexpectedly connected to her, while team leader Kim Bong Pal (Sung Dong Il) watches her with concern. It remains to be seen what choice killer Yu Bo Na will make and what consequences her decision will bring.

The next episode of “A Bona Fide Killer” airs on August 28 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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