Son Ye Jin, Ji Chang Wook, And Nana Get Entangled In A Dangerous Wager In New Drama “The Scandal”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “The Scandal” has unveiled the first glimpse of Son Ye Jin, Ji Chang Wook, and Nana in character!

“The Scandal” depicts the daring and dangerous love game between Lady Cho (Son Ye Jin), a woman whose exceptional skills far exceed the confines of the women’s quarters, and Cho Won (Ji Chang Wook), the greatest playboy of Joseon. Their risky bet ensnares another woman, Hui Yeon (Nana), who becomes entangled in their escalating deceit.

Son Ye Jin plays Lady Cho, who proposes a secret wager. Lady Cho has buried deep within herself the dreams and desires she was unable to fulfill while living within the limitations of an era when, despite her exceptional talents, she could do nothing simply because she was a woman.

In one still, Lady Cho is seen with her hair down, dressed in a traditional undershirt, and holding a tobacco pipe. Her appearance contrasts with that of a respectable noblewoman. Son Ye Jin will portray Lady Cho’s captivating side as she conceals her desires, as well as her strategic nature.

The stills also introduce Ji Chang Wook as Cho Won, Joseon’s greatest ladies’ man. A talented man from a prestigious family who is blessed with striking looks, Cho Won loses contact with Lady Cho, his cousin and writing companion with whom he openly exchanged letters since childhood. He then begins living his life in pursuit of pleasure and fun. Years later, after receiving another letter from Lady Cho, he takes part in a dangerous wager to obtain what he wants. Ji Chang Wook will portray Cho Won’s various emotions, from his obsession with desire to his free-spirited charm and the love he holds in his heart.

Nana plays Hui Yeon, a young widow. Hui Yeon loses her husband before they can even hold their wedding ceremony and is unable to freely choose how to live her own life because she is expected to uphold her chastity. While living with a sense of resignation, she meets Cho Won, who enters her life and unknowingly becomes the subject of the wager between Lady Cho and Cho Won.

Further stills show Lady Cho, Cho Won, and Hui Yeon writing or reading letters. The process through which they form relationships and change through their exchanges is expected to be one of the work’s key points of interest.

Director Jung Ji Woo offered a hint about the three characters, saying, “All three have a wide gap between the ‘me others see’ and the ‘hidden me.’ The psychological tension of pushing and pulling among the three as they risk being discovered or secretly observe one another will create a compelling spectacle.”

“The Scandal” is scheduled to premiere on September 18.

While waiting, watch Son Ye Jin in “Something in the Rain”:

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Also watch Ji Chang Wook in “If You Wish Upon Me”:

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