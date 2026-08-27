Yoo Seung Ho Reveals His Two-Faced Nature In “Flex x Cop 2”

SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

In Season 2 of SBS’s “Flex x Cop,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. Meanwhile, Jung Eun Chae has joined the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, the new leader of Jin Yi Soo’s team.

Yoo Seung Ho plays world-renowned sculptor Yoo Sung Won, a third-generation chaebol with immense wealth comparable to Jin Yi Soo. Yoo Sung Won is also a mysterious figure whom Joo Hye Ra has long harbored suspicions about.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Yoo Sung Won captured viewers’ attention by revealing his multifaceted nature in just a single scene. When he ran into his longtime butler Hwang Jong Soo (Kim Jae Rok) after a long time apart, he cheerfully greeted him. However, his rude attitude, which contrasted with his innocent appearance, left a strong impression.

The newly released photos showcase Yoo Sung Won’s two completely contrasting sides. At his homecoming exhibition, Yoo Sung Won receives a bouquet of flowers and flashes a bright smile, giving off an utterly innocent and harmless aura. His innocent demeanor is so disarming that it makes it easy to forget that he is the very person Joo Hye Ra has been tracking for so long.

However, the next set of images captures an entirely different atmosphere. In one scene, Yoo Sung Won stares at someone with a sharp gaze, creating a tense atmosphere. In another scene, he exudes a chilling aura as he holds a wine glass with his eyes closed, seemingly lost in thought. The dramatic shifts in his emotions and the stark difference in atmosphere heighten curiosity about Yoo Sung Won’s true nature.

The next episode of “Flex x Cop 2” will air on August 28 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

Until then, watch Yoo Seung Ho in “My Strange Hero” on Viki:

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