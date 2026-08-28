Watch: Choi Min Sik Joins Han So Hee’s Company As “The Intern” In New Film Teaser

Upcoming film “The Intern” has unveiled a new teaser!

As a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, “The Intern” tells the story of an office life that transcends generations and job titles, beginning when Gi Ho (Choi Min Sik), a senior intern with 37 years of work experience, joins the company of Sun Woo (Han So Hee), who has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch.

The newly released video showcases the unique personalities of Wootutu’s employees. Gi Ho enthusiastically introduces himself, saying, “I’m very happy to be assisting the CEO,” but he soon appears disappointed when he is not properly assigned any tasks. In one scene, he responds to someone calling him by asking, “Me?” revealing his junior-intern side. In another scene, he tells someone, “I’ll look into it carefully and report back to you right away,” demonstrating the expertise that comes with 37 years of experience.

Workaholic CEO Sun Woo is flustered by Gi Ho’s arrival. In one scene, she says, “It will probably be uncomfortable for you if you’re working under me,” revealing her awkwardness around him. The teaser also gives a glimpse of her charisma and passion as she throws herself into finding Wootutu’s unique identity.

It also introduces Young Hwan (Kim Jun Han), the vice CEO who runs the company alongside Sun Woo. In one scene, he shows his practical side by saying that Gi Ho is someone they should be grateful for because he will plug the tax hole in the company.

The teaser then introduces Min Ah (Ryu Hye Young), the head of the management support team. She is seen handling her work by asking an AI assistant for help. In one scene, MD Yoo Jin (Park Ye Ni) enthusiastically celebrates, saying, “They said they’ll proceed with the contract,” while in another, MD team leader Jun Hyung (Lim Sung Kyun) displays his knack for workplace maneuvering by passing work off to his junior Yoo Jin.

Interns Joo Sung (Kim Yo Han) and Yoon Hee (Yoon Sang Jung), who joined the company at the same time as Gi Ho, warmly approach him despite their age difference, teasing a lively team dynamic. Hee Sook (Kim Geum Soon), the barista at the company café who is the same age as Gi Ho, adds to the heartwarming atmosphere with her friendly smile and presence.

Watch the teaser below!

“The Intern” is set to hit theaters on September 16. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Choi Min Sik in “Exhuma”:

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Also check out Han So Hee in “Project Y”:

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