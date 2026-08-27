Illusionist Lee Eun Gyeol Showcases Fantastical Magic In 30th Anniversary Special Performance 'ONE OF ONE'

Illusionist Lee Eun Gyeol’s 30th anniversary special performance “ONE OF ONE” has kicked off!

Earlier on August 22, Lee Eun Gyeol—one of Korea’s leading magicians and illusionists—celebrated his 30th anniversary by opening the special performance “ONE OF ONE.”

Lee Eun Gyeol, who began his magic career in 1996, elevated the status of Korean magic by achieving success in international competitions. Since then, he has moved away from the simple display of magic tricks to present performances that combine music, lighting, video, narrative, and stage production. His career, which includes winning second place overall at the 2003 FISM World Championship of Magic and first place in the General category in 2006, served as the foundation for this 30th anniversary performance.

This “ONE OF ONE” performance is significant not only as a culmination of Lee Eun Gyeol’s past 30 years but also as a glimpse into his future direction. Rather than simply reviving his popular past repertoire, he has reconstructed them into new scenes by incorporating the scale and technology befitting a large-scale venue.

Lee Eun Gyeol previously stated, “Over the past 30 years, instead of using magic tools created by others, I have invested my time and resources into creating scenes that never existed in the world before. As an illusionist, I will continue to expand my boundaries so that the audience doesn’t just stop at the feeling of ‘it’s amazing’ after watching the performance but can walk away with their own unique emotions and imagery.”

By combining his iconic illusions from the past 30 years with new scenes, alongside large-scale stage technology and visual direction, the show transcends “watching magic” to offer an experience where the audience can personally step into a world of fantasy.

“ONE OF ONE” will run through September 6 at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts Grand Theater in Seoul.

Congratulations to Lee Eun Gyeol on achieving the 30th anniversary milestone!