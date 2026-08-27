Go Youn Jung Announced As New Ambassador For Tiffany & Co.

Go Youn Jung has been named a new ambassador for global high jewelry house Tiffany & Co.!

On August 27, Tiffany & Co. announced that it has selected Go Youn Jung as its new ambassador, and that going forward, she will take part in various campaigns and brand activities representing the house.

As an ambassador, Go Youn Jung will feature in campaigns for Tiffany & Co.’s signature collections, including its high jewelry creations Tiffany Bird on a Rock and Tiffany HardWear.

Alongside the announcement, Tiffany & Co. unveiled several stunning photos of Go Youn Jung, highlighting her signature modern and sophisticated image—one that perfectly complements the brand’s blend of heritage and contemporary luxury.

Go Youn Jung is currently filming for her upcoming projects, including Disney+’s original series “Moving” Season 2 and the upcoming historical action film “Nambeol” (romanized title).

In the meantime, watch Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric” below:

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