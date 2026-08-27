Jung Jin Young, Yoon Sea, And More Shape Song Kang And Lee Jun Young’s Musical Journeys In “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has introduced key figures who will shake up the musical lives of Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, and Jang Gyuri!

“Four Hands” is a piano term referring to two people playing a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of Kang Pio (Song Kang) and Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young), who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, and Jang Gyuri play pianists Kang Pio and Choi Jeong Yo and violist Hong Jae In, respectively. Joining them are Jung Jin Young, Yoon Sea, Kim Joo Hun, and Seo Jae Hee, whose characters each influence the musical worlds of the three young musicians in different ways.

Jung Jin Young plays Kang Seung Woon, Kang Pio’s grandfather and a world-renowned conductor. Having remained at the top of the classical music world for many years, Kang Seung Woon is a perfectionist who accepts nothing less than absolute excellence when it comes to music. He does not hesitate to harshly criticize even his own family if they fail to meet his standards, instilling in his grandson a strong desire for his grandfather’s recognition.

Yoon Sea plays Kang Ji Hye, Kang Pio’s mother and Kang Seung Woon’s daughter. She recognized her son’s extraordinary talent for the piano from an early age and has devoted herself wholeheartedly to supporting his career. However, when Choi Jeong Yo arrives, she begins to grow anxious. Her desire for her son to always be the best is expected to become a significant factor in the rivalry between the two gifted pianists.

Kim Joo Hun transforms into pianist Do Hyun Soo, the teacher of Kang Pio and Choi Jeong Yo. After graduating from an arts high school in Korea and building a successful career in the United States, Do Hyun Soo guides his two students—who are complete opposites in both personality and playing style—to develop their strengths, overcome their weaknesses, and ultimately find their own musical identities. His warm mentorship amid their fierce competition is expected to create a compelling teacher-student dynamic.

Seo Jae Hee plays Yoon Sun Joo, Kang Ji Hye’s stepmother and Kang Seung Woon’s wife, adding an air of mystery and tension to the story. A violin major, Yoon Sun Joo serves as a director of the Korea Group Cultural Foundation and the chairwoman of the board at the Korean Arts High School, giving her considerable influence both within and beyond the music world. She recognizes Choi Jeong Yo’s potential and generously supports him, but beneath her generosity lies a calculated desire to discover hidden talent and mold it into someone under her influence. As she carefully conceals her true motives somewhere between goodwill and ambition, viewers will be left wondering what impact her actions will have on Choi Jeong Yo and the other two young musicians.

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoon Sea in “Love Me” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)