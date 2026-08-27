ITZY’s Chaeryeong Confirmed To Make Solo Debut In November

ITZY’s Chaeryeong will officially make her solo debut in November!

On August 27, JTBC Entertainment News reported that Chaeryeong will release new music as a solo artist in November, with music video filming coming up soon.

JYP Entertainment confirmed the news, stating, “It is true that Chaeryeong will be making her solo debut. She is currently preparing an album with the goal of releasing it in November.”

Chaeryeong’s solo debut comes approximately seven years and nine months after her debut with ITZY, making her the group’s third member to launch a solo career, following Yeji and Yuna.

Meanwhile, ITZY is currently on their third world tour “TUNNEL VISION.” Stay tuned for more updates on Chaeryeong’s solo debut!

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