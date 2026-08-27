Update: LE SSERAFIM Teases 'Made My Night' Comeback With 'THE MMN SHOW'

Updated August 29 KST:

LE SSERAFIM has dropped a teaser titled “THE MMN SHOW” for their second single album “Made My Night”!

Original Article:

LE SSERAFIM is gearing up to release new music!

On August 28, a teaser titled “YOU JUST MADE MY NIGHT” was revealed for the girl group’s second single album “Made My Night.”

The single album is set to be released on September 11 at 1 p.m. KST, and the music video will be pre-released on September 11 at 12 a.m. KST.

In addition to the teaser, the following notice was posted on LE SSERAFIM’s Weverse:

Hello.

This is SOURCE MUSIC. We would like to inform you that LE SSERAFIM’s second single, “Made My Night,” will be released on Friday, September 11. “Made My Night” is a single that captures a night made special by a shared chemistry. LE SSERAFIM’s second single, “Made My Night,” will be available for pre-order starting today, August 28. Detailed information about the single will be provided in a separate notice on LE SSERAFIM Weverse. [Pre-Order Opening Date] 11 a.m. KST, Friday, August 28, 2026 [Single Release Date] South Korea: 1 p.m. KST, Friday, September 11, 2026

Other Regions: 1 p.m. KST, Friday, October 9, 2026 We thank you for your unwavering support for LE SSERAFIM,

and ask for your continued interest and support for their upcoming second single, “Made My Night.” Thank you.

Stay tuned for updates on LE SSERAFIM’s upcoming single!