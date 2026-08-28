Kim You Jung Goes Undercover For Korea's Independence Movement In Romance Drama '100 Days Of Deception'

tvN’s upcoming drama “100 Days of Deception” has unveiled its first poster!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Lies” is a period spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

The drama will follow the story of Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), the top pickpocket in Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul), who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement. After she assumes a false identity and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea disguised as an interpreter trainee, she winds up becoming entangled with Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo.

Kim Tae Woong, a newly appointed interpreter for the Japanese Government-General of Korea, is also the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

The newly released poster captures the tension and suspense that accompanies Lee Ga Kyeong’s dangerous undercover mission. As she first sets foot in the Japanese Government-General of Korea, an unfamiliar place full of unfamiliar people, she glances back at the camera with a gaze full of apprehensive vigilance and determination.

The poster’s tagline hints at how Lee Ga Kyeong wound up taking this dangerous assignment, reading, “A girl who dreamed of heading to America infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea.” While scraping together money to leave for America, Lee Ga Kyeong receives an offer she can’t refuse from a sniper for an anti-Japanese resistance group.

“100 Days of Deception” will premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in her latest drama “Dear X” on Viki below:

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