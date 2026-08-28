Kim Ji Yeon And Jang Se Hyuk Travel Back In Time To Save Park Seo Ham In New Drama 'Dive Into You'

Viki original series “Dive Into You” is gearing up for its premiere!

“Dive Into You” is a soul-swapping fantasy romance that tells the story of a top actress who, after an accident causes her soul to swap with her twin brother’s, travels back to the past and struggles to prevent the death of her first love.

Kim Ji Yeon and Jang Se Hyuk star as twin siblings Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru, repsectively. They discover that they can travel back to the past through an old camcorder and jump through time to save Yoon Ha Na’s first love Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham).

The newly released poster features a camcorder that serves as a gateway connecting the past and the present for siblings Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru. The footage playing on the camcorder screen reveals a faded, cherished moment from the school days of Yoon Ha Na, Jung Woo Jae, and Yoon Ha Ru, who were each other’s most precious friends and first loves.

The tagline, “Take us back to our brightest days!” builds anticipation for the journey that lies ahead for the twin siblings, who risk their lives to save their loved one.

“Dive Into You” will premiere on September 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

Until then, check out Kim Ji Yeon in “The Haunted Palace”:

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Also check out Park Seo Ham in “Our Universe”:

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