Ahn Bo Hyun And Jung Eun Chae Witness A Magician's Horrific Onstage Death In 'Flex X Cop 2'

Ahn Bo Hyun and Jung Eun Chae will unexpectedly witness a murder on the next episode of “Flex x Cop 2.”

In Season 2 of SBS’s “Flex x Cop,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. Meanwhile, Jung Eun Chae joins the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, the new leader of Jin Yi Soo’s team.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Jin Yi Soo and Joo Hye Ra witness a horrific incident unfold on stage at a magic show.

While the detectives are watching in the audience, famous magician Park Jae Ha (Son Woo Hyun) is suddenly engulfed in flames on stage, where he dies on the spot.

The magician’s assistant, Jung Da Hee (Kim Do Gyeong), falls to the floor screaming after seeing the coffin containing Park Jae Ha go up in flames.

Meanwhile, Jin Yi Soo and Joo Hye Ra are unable to hide their shock at the tragedy that has just occurred before their very eyes.

The next episode of “Flex x Cop 2” will air on August 28 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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And watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved” below:

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