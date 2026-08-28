CRAVITY’s Serim To Miss Qingdao Fan Meeting Following Grandfather’s Passing

CRAVITY’s Serim will be unable to attend the group’s upcoming fan meeting in Qingdao following the passing of his grandfather.

On August 28, CRAVITY’s agency STARSHIP Entertainment released the following statement:

Hello, this is STARSHIP Entertainment. We regret to inform you that CRAVITY member Serim’s grandfather has passed away. As a result, Serim will unfortunately be unable to attend the “2026 CRAVITY FANMEETING in Qingdao” scheduled for August 29. We kindly ask for your understanding and ask that you show Serim your warm support and consideration as he takes time to mourn with his family. We extend our deepest condolences to Serim and his family. May his grandfather rest in peace.

We offer our deepest condolences to Serim and his family during this difficult time.

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