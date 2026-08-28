Ahn Bo Hyun Aims A Rifle At Heo Sung Tae In Tense Standoff In “Flex x Cop 2” 

“Flex x Cop 2” has shared new stills teasing the special appearance of Heo Sung Tae!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end, while Jung Eun Chae plays veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

Heo Sung Tae will make a special appearance as Ham Sung Wook. In the stills, Ham Sung Wook exudes the presence of a powerful boss, dressed in a sharp suit and surrounded by his men.

Other images show Jin Yi Soo pointing a rifle directly at Ham Sung Wook. The tense standoff between Jin Yi Soo, whose playful smile hides a sharp edge, and Ham Sung Wook, who remains unfazed even with a gun pointed at him, is sure to have viewers on the edge of their seats.

Why does Jin Yi Soo have Ham Sung Wook in his sights? And what lies behind Ham Sung Wook’s true identity?

The next episode of “Flex x Cop 2” will air on August 28 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Heo Sung Tae in “Fifties Professionals” on Viki below!

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Also watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy”:

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