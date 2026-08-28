WEi’s Yoo Yong Ha Announces Military Enlistment Date

WEi’s Yoo Yong Ha will be enlisting in the military.

On August 28, WEi’s agency OUI Entertainment announced that Yoo Yong Ha will enlist as an active-duty soldier in the army on September 28.

Read the full statement below:

Hello, this is OUI Entertainment.

First, we would like to sincerely thank all RUi (WEi’s official fan club) for always showing WEi your unwavering love and support.

We would like to inform you regarding Yoo Yong Ha’s military enlistment.

Yoo Yong Ha will be fulfilling his mandatory military service as a Korean citizen, and in accordance with the Military Manpower Administration’s guidelines, he will enlist as an active duty soldier on September 28.

There will be no official event held on the day of his enlistment. As the enlistment site will be attended by many military personnel and their families, we kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting the site for everyone’s safety.

We ask for your warm love and support as Yoo Yong Ha faithfully fulfills his military duties and returns to you in good health.

Thank you.