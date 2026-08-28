Kong Hyo Jin Delivers A Chilling Warning To Shin Hyun Soo In Fierce Rooftop Fight In “A Bona Fide Killer”

Kong Hyo Jin will be facing Shin Hyun Soo head-on to protect her family in “A Bona Fide Killer”!

Based on a hit webtoon, “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Spoilers

Previously, Sergei (Shin Hyun Soo) gave Yu Bo Na a doll containing a listening device. While Yu Bo Na headed to the airport to find Sergei, he had already encountered Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won). Introducing himself as Yu Bo Na’s Russian friend, Sergei gave him an unsettling smile. Notably, the revelation that Sergei was the mysterious man who kidnapped Kwon Tae Sung in the past added another shocking twist and heightened anticipation for today’s new episode.

The newly released stills show Yu Bo Na and Sergei engaged in a fierce fight on a rooftop. After learning that Sergei had met with Kwon Tae Sung, Yu Bo Na returns home filled with anger and anxiety. Following a tense meeting between the three, Yu Bo Na delivers a chilling warning to Sergei for threatening her family.

Meanwhile, the truth behind Kwon Tae Sung’s past kidnapping will also be revealed. In the upcoming episode, Kwon Tae Sung heads out to cover a story, only to find himself at the site of Kingfisher’s next assassination. Having previously described Kingfisher as a “tall, well-built young man,” curiosity is mounting over what happened at the scene and why Sergei ultimately kidnapped and threatened Kwon Tae Sung.

Elsewhere, Lee Dong Jin (Lee Sang Yi) is shaken by news that the man who murdered his parents 20 years ago has been released from prison, causing him to relive the nightmare of that day. His tragic story sheds light on why he was forced to give up his dream of becoming a journalist and pursue a career as a detective instead. As both a crime victim’s family member and a detective pursuing Kingfisher, all eyes are on how Lee Dong Jin will confront his painful past and what impact the perpetrator’s release will have on the story.

The production team commented, “As the truth behind Kwon Tae Sung’s kidnapping and the painful story Lee Dong Jin has kept to himself are gradually revealed, the connections between the characters surrounding Kingfisher will become even clearer. Their tangled pasts will collide with the present crisis, adding gripping tension to the drama, so please look forward to it.”

The next episode of “A Bona Fide Killer” airs on August 28 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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