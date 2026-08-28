Hani Is Overwhelmed By Another Family Crisis As Ha Seok Jin Faces An Emotional Dilemma In “Love On The Menu”

Hani is pushed to the brink amid one crisis after another in “Love on the Menu.”

“Love on the Menu” is a drama that tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

Previously, Kim Moo Jin finally learned why Han Gyu Rim had been forced to give up on their relationship because of her family, as well as her true feelings toward him. He also discovered that the recording in which she had asked for money eight years ago was a lie she had made up to end their relationship. Meanwhile, Han Gyu Rim, who had kept her feelings buried for years, broke down in tears, tugging at viewers’ heartstrings.

The upcoming episode will depict another chaotic series of mishaps involving the Han family. The newly released stills show Han Gyu Rim looking flustered as she faces yet another setback. Her anxious eyes and tense expression reflect the overwhelming reality she has been pushed into.

Her immature father Han Seok Joong (Ryu Seung Soo) is seen at the police station, angrily protesting his innocence and demanding justice, raising questions about what happened. Meanwhile, once-close brothers Han Gyu Oh (Bae Youn Kyu) and Han Gyu Seo (Park Soo Oh) are shown covered in injuries, suggesting that they have gotten into a physical fight.

Kim Moo Jin’s conflicted feelings after learning Han Gyu Rim’s secret will also be a key point to watch. Having just started dating Jang Seo Hyun (Lee Ju Yeon), viewers are eager to see what decision he will make as he becomes caught in a whirlwind of emotions.

The next episode of “Love on the Menu” airs on August 29 at 8 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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