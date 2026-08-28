Lee Jun Hyuk, Seo Hyun Woo, And Oh Dae Hwan Dish On What Drew Them To “The Ordinary Jackpot”

Lee Jun Hyuk, Seo Hyun Woo, and Oh Dae Hwan have shared insights into their upcoming drama “The Ordinary Jackpot”!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “The Ordinary Jackpot” follows Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Though the prize—1.3 billion won (approximately $946,000)—isn’t quite enough to dramatically transform his life overnight, the experience ultimately inspires him to change himself instead. Rather than quit, he returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

The newly released poster features Gong Eun Tae, Yang Joon Ho (Seo Hyun Woo), and Jung Sun Hyuk (Oh Dae Hwan), three men working at Hongseong International whose lives are about to be shaken up. Gong Eun Tae, who is used to simply enduring whatever comes his way, wears a determined expression alongside the tagline, “Shall we turn the company upside down?” hinting at the changes he is about to bring to Hongseong International.

While Yang Joon Ho’s expression reflects his earnest desire to simply do his job, accompanied by the tagline, “Please let me just do my job,” Jung Sun Hyuk reveals his ambition with the line, “What’s stopping me?” As the three men navigate their respective places in the workplace, curiosity is mounting over how Gong Eun Tae’s lottery win and subsequent transformation will affect them all.

Lee Jun Hyuk plays Gong Eun Tae, the head of Sales Team 5. Despite excelling at his job and rising through the ranks quickly, he has become worn down by work and people, settling into a monotonous routine. An unexpected lottery win changes the way he sees his life.

Lee Jun Hyuk shared, “As I read the script, I thought a lot about my friends who work office jobs. It’s a ‘universal’ story, but I felt it was an office drama that’s surprisingly rare. I was drawn to the fact that it’s a story anyone could have imagined at least once and that anyone can relate to.”

Seo Hyun Woo plays Yang Joon Ho, the “forever senior assistant manager” in Sales Team 5 who frequently clashes with Gong Eun Tae, who is one year his junior but has already become a team leader. Despite being friendly and considerate toward those around him and handling his work efficiently, Yang Joon Ho has never had much luck when it comes to promotions. An incident involving Gong Eun Tae becomes a turning point in his life.

Seo Hyun Woo commented, “The drama cleverly draws viewers in by reflecting the diverse lives and attitudes of its characters. I enjoyed watching Yang Joon Ho’s growth and the ensemble of characters around him.” He added, “It’s a sharp portrayal of how a dull office life begins to change and how the ripple effects spread like a web, all sparked by the small stone Gong Eun Tae throws into the pond.”

Oh Dae Hwan takes on the role of Jung Sun Hyuk, the head of Sales Team 4 who has devoted more than 10 years to the company and lived more fiercely than anyone. Having come to terms with the reality that he has fallen further away from promotion, Jung Sun Hyuk is spurred into action by the transformation of Gong Eun Tae, his colleague and fellow confidant who has shared his workplace struggles.

Oh Dae Hwan said, “I found it interesting that the premise of winning the lottery jackpot—which everyone has probably imagined at least once—is told through a realistic story about office workers.” He continued, “What I found most appealing was watching the characters gradually change. Jung Sun Hyuk may initially seem like a simple character, but as the story progresses, he reveals many different sides, which drew me to the role.”

“The Ordinary Jackpot” will premiere via TVING on September 10 at 6 p.m. KST, followed by its tvN broadcast on September 14 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Hyuk in “Love Scout” on Viki:

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Also watch Seo Hyun Woo in “Ms. Incognito” below:

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