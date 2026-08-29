'Flex X Cop 2' Heads Into 2nd Half On Its Highest Friday Ratings Yet + 'A Bona Fide Killer' Remains No. 1

SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” wrapped up the first half of its run with a new personal record!

On August 28, “Flex x Cop 2” earned its highest viewership ratings yet for a Friday (when its ratings have generally been lower compared to Saturdays). According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 6.7 percent.

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer,” which airs in the same time slot, remained the most-watched Friday-Saturday drama of the night with an average nationwide rating of 9.0 percent.

Watch full episodes of “A Bona Fide Killer” on Viki below:

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