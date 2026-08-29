Song Kang's Childhood Friend Jang Gyuri Comes To His Defense At School In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has shared a glimpse of Song Kang’s difficult school life.

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is a drama that follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of two students who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Song Kang will star as Kang Pio, a piano prodigy who is hailed as the rising star of his arts school. Despite his young age, Kang Pio, who was brought up in a family of artists, is already known to be a promising next-generation pianist with exceptional talent.

However, Kang Pio’s widely recognized skills don’t make him popular with everyone at school: instead, some of his classmates are openly hostile towards him.

In newly released stills from the upcoming drama, Kang Pio’s lunch is interrupted by the arrival of several unwelcome visitors. As he sits alone in his school’s spacious cafeteria, some obnoxious fellow students seek out his cafeteria table in order to mock him.

Kang Pio’s trusty childhood friend Hong Jae In (Jang Gyuri) then steps in to protect him, fearlessly confronting the bullies who were picking on him unprovoked.

To find out how this cafeteria scene plays out, tune in to the premiere of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” on Viki below:

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And watch Jang Gyuri in “The Player 2: Master of Swindlers” below:

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