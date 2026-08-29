Jung Chaeyeon Aims A Gun At Her Father Heo Sung Tae In 'Flex X Cop 2'

SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” has shared a sneak peek of a suspenseful confrontation between Jung Chaeyeon and Heo Sung Tae!

In Season 2 of “Flex x Cop,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. Meanwhile, Jung Eun Chae joins the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, the new leader of Jin Yi Soo’s team.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Flex x Cop 2,” Jin Yi Soo and Joo Hye Ra began investigating an unusual case after magician Park Jae Ha died on stage during a performance. The duo learned that before his death, Park Jae Ha had been dating seven different women at the same time—one of whom was Ham Soo Jung (Jung Chaeyeon), the daughter of mob boss Ham Sung Wook (Heo Sung Tae). As a result, Ham Sung Wook emerged a prime suspect in Park Jae Ha’s murder.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, the situation takes an unexpected turn when Ham Soo Jung points a gun at her father at his private shooting range with Jin Yi Soo and Joo Hye Ra watching. As Ham Soo Jung takes aim with eyes full of anger, Ham Sung Wook boldly grabs the gun and holds it to his chest.

To catch Jung Chaeyeon’s special appearance, tune in to the next episode of “Flex x Cop 2” on August 29 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Heo Sung Tae in “Fifties Professionals” on Viki below:

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And check out Jung Chaeyeon’s drama “Family by Choice” below:

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