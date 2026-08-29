Watch: Lee Jun Young Is A Prodigy Who Hears Everything As Music In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' Preview

tvN’s upcoming drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has shared a sneak peek of its first episode!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is a drama that follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of two students who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

The newly released preview of tonight’s premiere shows Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young) lying down on a piano bench at school. With his eyes shut tight, Choi Jeong Yo listens to the bustling sounds of the school and its students, all of which sound like music to his gifted ears.

However, just when he has gotten lost in the “music” of the noise around him, a teacher interrupts his reverie by bursting into the room and yelling, “Hey, Choi Jeong Yo. Get up right this instant. Everyone, gather around.”

Check out the new preview below!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki below:

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