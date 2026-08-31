4 Times We Fell In Love With The Boss In Episodes 7-8 Of 'My Bias, My Boss'

The latest episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” gave us plenty of romantic tension, hilarious misunderstandings, and, most importantly, even more reasons to fall for Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon). From awkwardly flinching at the slightest touch after his accidental kiss with Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun) to making hilariously unsuccessful attempts at flirting, Kang Ha Gi continues to prove that being a hopeless loser in love might just be his most lovable quality.

Here are four times we fell even harder for the boss in episodes 7 and 8 of “My Bias, My Boss.”

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Kang Ha Gi being a loser in love

If there was a list of characteristics that make a male lead the most endearing and lovable, being a loser in love would definitely be at the top. Nothing gives viewers cuteness aggression quite like seeing a grown man completely unable to handle the slightest touch from his love interest. Luckily, Kang Ha Gi has studied at the University of Ryu Sun Jae from “Lovely Runner” and graduated with top marks in loserism, making it impossible not to root for him after the latest episodes.

It’s especially cute when Da Reum realizes that their kiss had affected him just as much as it had affected her. She starts teasing him by deliberately bumping into him and making him flinch.

Previously, at the end of episode 6, Nam Da Reum and Kang Ha Gi shared a kiss, which was completely accidental. The pair sat on a bench after their walk together, and when they turned their heads to look at each other, their lips accidentally met.

Now, it’s not every day that you kiss your handsome boss, and it’s certainly not something you can easily forget when it happens to be your first-ever kiss. So, Nam Da Reum is understandably left rethinking the moment. But seeing Kang Ha Gi act completely nonchalant makes her feel like she was the only one affected by their kiss.

That is, until she bumps into him at a supermarket.

With the slightest touch of their hands, the grown man starts flinching and practically stumbling over his own feet. The best part is that the audience isn’t the only one who notices his loser behavior. Nam Da Reum catches on to his flinches too and knowingly bumps into him again and again, clearly enjoying the reactions she gets out of him.

Nam Da Reum can be herself around her boss

This week’s episodes once again emphasized the differences between the bias and the boss, while making it increasingly clear why Kang Ha Gi is THE man for Nam Da Reum.

First of all, let’s go back to that supermarket scene where Nam Da Reum is teasing her boss. The scene is cute and sweet on its own and shows just how naturally Nam Da Reum and Kang Ha Gi have started to get along. However, when you compare it to the scene where Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min) takes Nam Da Reum shopping, the difference between the bias and the boss becomes even more noticeable.

On one hand, there is Kang Ha Gi, Nam Da Reum’s boss, someone she should technically be hesitant to talk to. However, the two have been through situations that have brought them closer. She helped save the online fashion show with her viral marketing, he confessed to mistakenly believing she was a spy, and the two of them worked together to bring the Korean knot craft project to life.

He is someone she can tease openly, have dinner with, and introduce to her favorite dishes. He is someone she can watch stubbornly try to win a claw machine prize and smile uncontrollably at. Somewhere along the way, her relationship with her boss has become comfortable, natural, and genuinely enjoyable.

On the other hand, there is Lee Chan, who, on paper, should be the person Nam Da Reum is most excited to be around. And that is exactly how their relationship started. However, somewhere along the way, Lee Chan developed an infatuation with Nam Da Reum and started wanting to be with the girl who had liked him for over a decade. The problem is that Nam Da Reum is completely unable to see him as anything other than her bias.

On top of everything else, the biggest difference between the two love interests is how they treat Nam Da Reum.

Kang Ha Gi has been undeniably in love with Nam Da Reum for a few episodes now. However, when he realizes that the person she is interested in isn’t him, instead of getting angry or treating her badly, he tells her to do what she thinks is best for herself. He essentially encourages her to be with the person she can truly be herself around.

Then there’s Lee Chan. When he takes her on a date, he buys her clothes based entirely on his own preferences and starts planning what her life should look like without even considering what she wants. While his intentions might not necessarily be malicious, his behavior comes across as incredibly inconsiderate.

And that is what makes Kang Ha Gi stand out even more. He doesn’t just like Nam Da Reum. He actually sees her.

Kang Ha Gi’s failed attempts at flirting

Kang Ha Gi is many things: a green forest, a great boss, and even a budding fashion icon. But the one thing he definitely isn’t is a master flirt. And that only makes him more charming.

In episode 7, when Kang Ha Gi arrives at Nam Da Reum’s house for their cat playdate, he is convinced that Nam Da Reum likes him and decides that it’s time to show her that he is interested in her too.

And how does he do that, you may ask?

He tells her that it’s his first time visiting a girl’s house. Cute! He also casually makes a comment implying that he misses Nam Da Reum, which completely goes over her head because, Kang Ha Gi, you have to be clear!

And after all of that, when he leaves her house, he turns around and asks, “She got it, right?” Oh, Kang Ha Gi. It is time to get Flirting for Dummies 101 because, with your current skills, there seems to be very little hope for you.

Kang Ha Gi protecting Nam Da Reum from the protestors

In the previous episodes, Nam Da Reum and Lee Chan go to a convenience store together after their date. What they don’t realize is that they have been photographed. And, of course, the audience knew those photos would come back at the worst possible time. And that time is now.

At the end of episode 7, photos of them on their date go viral. In response, Lee Chan’s agency releases a statement that ultimately results in Lee Chan’s fans turning against Nam Da Reum.

Let’s give credit where credit is due. Lee Chan does eventually do his part to help clear Nam Da Reum’s name. But even then, in his statement, he thanks his fans. And it’s sad to watch because it is clear that he isn’t actually grateful to the people attacking Nam Da Reum. His career is simply on the line, and he is put in an incredibly difficult position.

However, Kang Ha Gi’s company, APPELLO, is also at risk. And yet, Kang Ha Gi doesn’t think twice before stepping in front of Nam Da Reum, protecting her from the protestors and even threatening to sue them.

That moment perfectly captures how Kang Ha Gi is always willing to go above and beyond for Nam Da Reum, even when doing so could put his own career and company at risk. How can someone not fall in love with that?

Thankfully, the dating controversy surrounding Lee Chan and Nam Da Reum has finally been resolved, which means we can look forward to seeing Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum’s relationship develop in the upcoming episodes!

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “My Bias My Boss,” “Your Summer, My Storm,” and, “One-Room TA,” “The Affair was Just the Beginning.”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” “The Whimsical Return,” “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” “A Love Other Than Yours.”