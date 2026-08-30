'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' Premieres To Promising Ratings; 'Flex X Cop 2' Kicks Off 2nd Half On All-Time High

A new drama has joined the weekend ratings race!

On August 29, tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” premiered to a promising start. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 3.4 percent.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” kicked off the second half of its run on its highest ratings yet. The latest episode of the drama rose to an average nationwide rating of 7.9 percent, marking a new all-time high for Season 2.

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer,” which airs in the same time slot as “Flex x Cop 2,” remained the most-watched show in its time slot—and the most-watched miniseries of the night—with an average nationwide rating of 9.9 percent.

“A Bona Fide Killer” was also the most-watched show of any kind to air on Saturday among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 54, with whom it earned a rating of 3.3 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” remained the most-watched program of Saturday overall, scoring an average nationwide rating of 14.8 percent for the night.

Watch full episodes of “A Bona Fide Killer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Love on the Menu” below:

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