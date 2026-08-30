Stray Kids' Lee Know Donates 100 Million Won To Help Nepal Flood Victims

Stray Kids’ Lee Know has made a meaningful donation to help those affected by the floods in Nepal.

On August 28, Lee Know donated 100 million won (approximately $72,610) to the NGO (non-governmental organization) World Vision, specifically requesting that the funds be used to provide life-saving aid and livelihood support for children and families impacted by the floods in Nepal.

Lee Know’s donation will go towards providing flood victims with food and nutritional assistance, temporary housing, clean water, along with sanitation and hygiene support, in order to ensure their survival and help them make a safe return to their everyday lives.

Lee Know remarked, “I hope that my [donation] can become even the slightest source of strength for those who are going through difficult times. I sincerely hope that the flood victims and everyone working hard to assist on-site relief efforts will be able to return to their peaceful everyday lives as quickly as possible.”

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