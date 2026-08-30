Watch: Kim You Jung Meets GOT7's Park Jinyoung While Undercover In '100 Days Of Deception' Teaser

tvN has released an intriguing new teaser for its upcoming drama “100 Days of Deception”!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Lies” is a period spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

The drama will follow the story of Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), the top pickpocket in Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul), who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

The new teaser begins with Lee Ga Kyeong displaying her unrivaled skills as a pickpocket, deftly stealing other people’s wallets and valuables without anyone noticing. Lee Ga Kyeong then crosses paths with Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo), a sniper for an anti-Japanese resistance group, who says, “So that pickpocket is you.”

After Lee Ga Kyeong declares, “I’m going to America no matter what,” Yoo So Ran makes her an offer she can’t refuse. “I’ll send you to America,” promises Yoo So Ran. “Infiltrate the Japanese Government-General.” Shocked, Lee Ga Kyeong responds, “Are you asking me to become a spy?”

As Lee Ga Kyeong assumes a false identity and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea disguised as an interpreter trainee, Yoo Philip (Lee Moo Saeng) warns Yoo So Ran, “Things are definitely going to get dangerous.”

The teaser ends with Lee Ga Kyeong introducing herself to Kim Tae Woong in Japanese on her first day at work using the fake name “Geum Seo Hee.”

Watch the full teaser below!

“100 Days of Deception” will premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung’s latest drama “Dear X” on Viki below:

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And check out Park Jinyoung’s film “Hi-Five” below:

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