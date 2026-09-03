4 Reasons To Watch Antihero K-Drama 'A Bona Fide Killer'

If you are a fan of action films, then you’re probably familiar with their most common main characters: heroes. But there are different types. Some are superheroes, those born with special abilities or powers who use them to protect what’s right. But there are also the antiheroes, those characters that don’t precisely stand on the good side of the law but are definitely helping somehow. A good example of this is Batman, perhaps. But in South Korea, the closest to this antihero could be Yu Bo Na (Kong Hyo Jin), a normal working mother and wife who hides a lethal secret that puts her life on the knife’s edge. Here are some reasons why you shouldn’t miss the new K-drama “A Bona Fide Killer”!

Warning: spoilers ahead.

1. The complex main female character

Kong Hyo Jin has long been a synonym of great acting in charismatic and complex characters. But this time, she takes on a new challenge by showing the duality of a woman like Yu Bo Na, a sweet and loving mother who hides a dark secret: she is the infamous sniper “Kingfisher,” a mercenary who is known for killing some of the worst criminals in the country. This alone presents a complicated issue. When the law fails to protect the people, she steps in to take matters into her own hands. In a sense, she is doing a favor to society, but that doesn’t change that she is committing a murder in cold blood.

Furthermore, her morals and ethics are constantly questioned throughout the show, albeit in a humorous way. As she plans to return to her work after a long break, she also has to deal with her terrible mother-in-law, do the laundry, or prepare dinner for her young child. Balancing being a working mother goes on a totally different level when you are dealing with the constant threat of being discovered and sent to jail, or even worse, getting killed. It is a new and completely different way in which a woman tries to have it all, both her career and a personal life.

2. The skilled and eclectic killer team

Luckily, Yu Bo Na is not alone. She has an elite team by her side that, in their own words, could even beat the Avengers. On the outside, they are a mediocre sales team, but beneath that cover, they are an unconventional, and at times a little silly, but lethal team that can take down anyone without leaving a trace behind. Led by Kim Bong Pal (Sung Dong Il), a former Special Forces member in the Army, he reflects the essence of this group. He might be a little rough around the edges, but he is all about justice on the inside. There’s also Ki Young Do (Mu Jin Seong), a genius hacker who seems to have a little crush on Yu Bo Na, which affects his attitude towards her.

But not everything centers around Bo Na. We also see a bit of the comical side of this bunch with Bong Tae Min (Kim Nam Hee), an eccentric weaponry expert; Go Young Gap (Heo Jae Ho), a forensic doctor; and Yang Ye Sol (Kim Ga Hee), their assistant and a bit of a bodyguard. Along the way, Oh Hyun Nam (Ha Yul Ri), a young woman with a past with Bo Na, joins as a poisoning expert, completing the team. Their dynamic and slow development, both as a group of killers and as just people, are among the most attractive elements of the show.

3. The variety of thrilling cases

Although the story revolves mainly around “Kingfisher,” the mysterious figure that constantly puzzles the cops, especially Detective Lee Dong Jin (Lee Sang Yi), it also follows different subplots. It starts with Oh Hyun Nam as a child, who suffered through domestic violence only to be saved by Bo Na. Afterwards, it jumps forward to the present day, and we see all types of criminals on their list, waiting to be dealt with. However, with every new case, there are new leads that could potentially uncover Yu Bo Na’s identity, putting at risk her life and all that she loves.

In that sense, Lee Dong Jin is also an ambiguous character. He represents the law, the “good guys,” so everyone should support his effort to catch “Kingfisher.” But in this story, he is the awkward antagonist. You can’t really root for him, and yet, since he is a truly nice cop, somehow you wish he would be on the same side as the killer team. Nonetheless, nobody is completely good or bad; everyone has their shades of gray, and that is also one of the exciting things to discover as the story unfolds.

4. The mystery between the main leads

Marriage isn’t scary when you have a husband like Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won), but it can be scary to find out the person you are married to isn’t who you thought they were. He is not only fully devoted to Yu Bo Na, but he is also a loving father and a capable reporter. From the first moments, it is clear why he is the perfect man for Bo Na. But the thing is, nobody is perfect. And soon enough, you realize that underneath his sweet smile, he could be hiding much more than his wife. Whether he ignores whatever Bo Na is hiding or chooses to ignore it intentionally, that is for us to discover.

On the other hand, with her skills and experience, Bo Na has all the confidence in the world to protect her family, keeping her secret life apart from them. But every step she takes seems to shake the house of cards that she has built over the years, and one single truth could potentially change everything forever. Could this sharp sniper get one last clean shot to save herself and her loved ones? This mystery alone will keep you glued to your screen throughout every episode of this K-drama.

Tune in to “A Bona Fide Killer” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “My Bias, My Boss” and “A Bona Fide Killer“

Plans to watch: “Blossom Through the Cloud“