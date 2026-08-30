IVE's 'I AM' Becomes Their 1st MV To Hit 400 Million Views

IVE has just hit the 400 million mark for the first time on YouTube!

Shortly before 1 p.m. KST on August 30, IVE’s music video for their iconic 2023 hit “I AM” surpassed 400 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s first music video ever to reach the milestone.

IVE first released the music video for “I AM” on April 10, 2023 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over three years, four months, and 19 days to reach 400 million views.

Congratulations to IVE!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “I AM” again below: