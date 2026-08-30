Song Kang And Lee Jun Young Get Closer After Becoming Duet Partners In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

Song Kang and Lee Jun Young will team up as a duo on the next episode of tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” is a new drama that follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of two students who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Spoilers

On the first episode of the drama, Kang Pio (Song Kang) and Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young) first met as competitors in a piano competition when they were children. However, in the years since, their lives diverged into completely different paths: while Kang Pio enrolled in a prestigious arts high school and established himself as an award-winning pianist, Choi Jeong Yo gave up playing the piano and began working to pay off his father’s debts.

At the end of the episode, the two piano prodigies’ lives intersected once again when Choi Jeong Yo unexpectedly transferred to Kang Pio’s high school.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, the two students wind up working together when they receive a “four hands” assignment from their shared teacher Do Hyun Soo (Kim Joo Hun). As their only experience playing together was seven years ago, when they briefly played for fun backstage at a competition, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to satisfy Do Hyun Soo with their teamwork.

The cheerful smiles on Kang Pio and Choi Jeong Yo’s faces as they practice together at school suggest that things are going smoothly. The two pianists also take their practice outside, where they play together for a crowd on the street.

Meanwhile, a photo of Choi Jeong Yo leaning on Kang Pio’s shoulder in the subway hints at the two students growing closer as they spend all day together practicing.

The second episode of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will air on August 30 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)