Ha Seok Jin, Hani, And More Set Out To Mend Broken Relationships In 'Love On The Menu'

KBS2’s “Love on the Menu” has previewed the upcoming episode!

“Love on the Menu” is a drama that tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

Previously, Kim Moo Jin brought Jang Seo Hyun (Lee Ju Yeon) back home after she left the house due to Go Yoon Hee (Yoon Yoo Sun) opposing their relationship. Meanwhile, Han Gyu Rim also rejected Jo Heung Sik’s (Bae Jung Nam) proposal, leaving Park Soo Nam (Kang Ae Shim) angry and chasing Han Gyu Rim away.

The newly released stills depict Kim Moo Jin visiting Go Yoon Hee’s house to convey his sincerity. Although Kim Moo Jin puts his best foot forward, Go Yoon Hee remains cold.

Han Gyu Rim also stays persistent in the face of Park Soo Nam’s continued disapproval. Although she understands Park Soo Nam’s attitude, Han Gyu Rim can’t help but be shocked by Park Soo Nam’s orders.

Furthermore, additional stills depict the meeting between Go Yoon Hee and Han Gyu Rim’s half-brother Han Gyu Seo (Park Soo Oh). When Go Yoon Hee finds herself in a difficult situation, Han Gyu Seo thoughtfully helps her, connecting the two before they are aware of who each other is.

The next episode of “Love on the Menu” will air on August 30 at 8 p.m. KST.

Catch up with “Love on the Menu” below:

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