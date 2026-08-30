'Spooky In Love' And 'A Bona Fide Killer' Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“Spooky in Love” and “A Bona Fide Killer” dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, tvN’s “Spooky in Love” took No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Spooky in Love” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its leads also swept the top two spots on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where Park Eun Bin and Yang Se Jong rose to No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

The next highest-ranking spots on both lists went to MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer,” which jumped to No. 2 on this week’s drama list. Stars Kong Hyo Jin and Jung Jun Won also climbed to No. 3 and No. 7 respectively on the actor list.

Disney+’s “A Shop for Killers 2” stayed strong at No. 3 on the drama list, with star Lee Dong Wook taking No. 4 on the actor list.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” made the drama list at No. 4 this week.

tvN’s “My Bias, My Boss” held steady at No. 5 on the drama list, while leads Kim Hye Jun and Kang Hoon jumped to No. 6 and No. 8 respectively on the actor list.

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” climbed to No. 6 on the drama list this week, with leading lady EXID’s Hani entering the actor list at No. 9.

Netflix’s new series “Mousetrap” debuted at No. 7 on the drama list, while ENA’s “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” debuted at No. 8.

Finally, ENA’s “Dream to You” re-entered the drama list at No. 9, and leading lady Girl’s Day’s Hyeri re-entered the actor list at No. 10.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN “Spooky in Love” MBC “A Bona Fide Killer” Disney+ “A Shop for Killers 2” SBS “Flex x Cop 2” tvN “My Bias, My Boss” KBS2 “Love on the Menu” Netflix “Mousetrap” ENA “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” ENA “Dream to You” Netflix “Our Sticky Love”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Park Eun Bin (“Spooky in Love”) Yang Se Jong (“Spooky in Love”) Kong Hyo Jin (“A Bona Fide Killer”) Lee Dong Wook (“A Shop for Killers 2”) Ryu Jun Yeol (“Mousetrap”) Kim Hye Jun (“My Bias, My Boss”) Jung Jun Won (“A Bona Fide Killer”) Kang Hoon (“My Bias, My Boss”) Hani (“Love on the Menu”) Hyeri (“Dream to You”)

Watch full episodes of “A Bona Fide Killer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Catch up on “My Bias, My Boss” here:

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And “Love on the Menu” below:

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Or binge-watch all of “Dream to You” below!

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