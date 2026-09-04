First Impressions: “Popular Serizawa Acts Weird Around Me” Is A Meta-Coded High School BL

In “Popular Serizawa Acts Weird Around Me,” a BL-loving boy bases the main character of his own BL on the popular guy in his class. When said popular guy accidentally finds out, he receives an unexpected reaction.

This BL is a fun meta-coded twist on an adorably awkward high school romance with what might be the perfect pairing: an overthinking, timid student and the most popular guy in school who is actually a goofball. The premiere episodes set things up in a really fun way, and it’s only just the beginning.

If you enjoyed Japanese BLs like “Takara-kun & Amagi-kun” or “School Trip: Joined a Group I’m Not Close To,” you’ll like this one too.

Warning: Spoilers from episodes 1 and 2!

You’ve probably heard of a fujoshi, a girl who likes BL. They’re often portrayed as over‑the‑top super‑fans, but that’s not the whole story. There are, in fact, all kinds of fujoshi, and there’s an interesting backstory behind the term. If you’re curious, an iconic fujoshi can be found in “Kabe-Koji-Nekoyashiki-kun Desires to be Recognized.”

Either way, in “Popular Serizawa Acts Weird Around Me,” there’s no fujoshi, but there is a fudanshi. Suzuki Hajime (Koizumi Kosaku) is a closeted fudanshi, a guy who likes boys love. Not only that, but he writes BLs too. In his world, fudanshi aren’t exactly common, or at least not openly so, and they’re definitely not accepted by the masses.

In Suzuki’s school, being a BL‑loving boy is something he worries he’ll be judged or even bullied for, so he keeps it to himself. His fears aren’t unfounded either. He once overheard his first-year friends making fun of him because they found out he likes BL. Thus, he’s become a loner who writes BL in secret when no one is around.

Now in his second year of high school, Suzuki is pretty much friendless. He also can’t talk to girls, so he’s given up on romantic relationships too. The prospects for a social life are not looking good for Suzuki. However, at least at school, he gets good material for his BL. That good material is Serizawa Haruto (Shisaka Ryoto).

You can’t really blame Suzuki, because Serizawa really does look and act like the perfect BL lead. He’s probably the school’s most popular guy, and his three best friends are just as good-looking and popular. Using Serizawa as his BL’s main character, Suzuki isn’t worried that anyone will find out, especially Serizawa himself, because they are from two different worlds and never interact.

They’re in the same class but are total opposites. Sitting rows apart, Suzuki looks from behind at Serizawa, a tall, handsome, and popular guy surrounded by a friend group of other popular and handsome guys. Never in a million years would he even consider Serizawa finding out about his BL, but that’s exactly what happens.

One fateful day, Suzuki misplaces the book where he writes his BL. While he’s desperately looking to find it, Serizawa casually walks in holding it.

When Serizawa finds out that Suzuki is writing fan fiction about him, he isn’t angry or disgusted as Suzuki imagined he’d be. He seems thrilled, and that’s maybe even more concerning for Suzuki. Naturally, Serizawa asks the question that most would wonder if you found someone using you as the love interest in a fictional story: Does Suzuki like Serizawa romantically in the real world?

Panicked and basically malfunctioning at this point, Suzuki apologizes and says he simply thinks Serizawa is the perfect BL character. Apparently, that’s all there is to it, and there are no real feelings involved. To add to the confusion and mixed signals of it all, Serizawa’s reaction to Suzuki not liking him like that looks suspiciously like disappointment. But Suzuki doesn’t pick up on any of this.

While Suzuki is freaking out, understandably so, Serizawa explains he’s also a BL fan, and he requests that in exchange for basing a character off him, he wants to be the first person to read Suzuki’s work. Suzuki can’t really say no, so he agrees. Thus, the two go from being total strangers at school to spending all their time together. Suzuki writes, and Serizawa reads. That’s the initial deal of their relationship.

He’s gained his first real reader, but Suzuki still wants to keep his BL extracurricular activities a secret. It’s because they keep it a secret that Serizawa’s friends are a bit confused by their sudden closeness. However, Serizawa’s friends actually seem like decent guys, despite their status as kings of the school.

Besides having no clue what is going on with Serizawa and Suzuki, the friends don’t mind Suzuki joining their group. It really seems like the only one panicking and worried about being misunderstood is Suzuki, and it’s kind of hilarious to see him and only him going through such internal turmoil while Serizawa and his posse are carefree about it.

But then again, things are getting weird. Very weird.

In between Serizawa asking him to sit in his lap (well, he didn’t ask per se), feeding him lunch by hand, and being overall a super nice, thoughtful guy, Suzuki realizes one very important and concerning detail: Serizawa acts weird around him.

Suzuki has understandable fears and concerns about people finding out he is a BL fan, but Serizawa and his friends defy all his cynical yet valid fears. So far, they seem like such chill, funny dudes who are mostly nonchalant about anything regarding Serizawa. They too know just how odd he can be.

So, while it’s clear that popular Serizawa acts differently around loner boy Suzuki, the only question is why?

Start watching “Popular Serizawa Acts Weird Around Me” now:



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Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!“

Currently watching: “After Moving Seats, The Boy Behind Me Has A Crush On Me,” “A Bona Fide Killer,” “Mr. Kill,” “Popular Serizawa Acts Weird Around Me,” “Hold On, Harutora-Kun,” “Connecting to You,” “Match Point,” “Don’t Be Too Emotional,” “Be My Player Two,” and “Nour.”

Looking forward to: “Love Scandal,” “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” and “The Love Matter.”