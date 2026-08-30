'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' Ratings Rise For 2nd Episode + 'Love On The Menu' Soars To New All-Time High

Both “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” and “Love on the Menu” are on the rise!

On August 30, tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” enjoyed a significant increase in viewership for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the new drama took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 5.9 percent, marking an impressive jump from its premiere the night before (which scored a nationwide average of 3.4 percent).

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” once again soared to the highest ratings of its run thus far. The latest episode of the drama earned an average nationwide rating of 16.6 percent, continuing its reign as the most-watched show of any kind to air on Sunday.

Congratulations to the casts and crews of both dramas!

Watch “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)