Seo Kang Jun Talks About Why He Chose To Star In “A Love Other Than Yours,” His Character, And Chemistry With Ahn Eun Jin

Seo Kang Jun has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours”!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Seo Kang Jun plays Namgoong Ho, who has spent 10 years looking only at one person, Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin), while dreaming of a happy future together.

When Seo Kang Jun was first introduced to the project, he revealed that “the first thing that caught my eye was the character of Namgoong Ho.” He explained that he “is delicate and kind but has a sense of cool-headedness that comes from his strong inner self. He compromises with reality but never crosses a certain line. Rather than feeling like a carefully designed character, he felt like a person who could actually be living somewhere.”

Explaining why he chose the project, he said, “A series usually allows you to experience fantasy or fill a sense of lack, but ‘A Love Other Than Yours’ is connected to reality. I became more immersed in it because it is our story, depicting life and growth through the universal theme of love.”

The keyword for the kind of love Namgoong Ho pursues is “sacrifice.” Seo Kang Jun described him as “someone who goes to work, saves money and endures a certain degree of the absurdities of reality all for his future with Lee Mi Do. He is a self-sacrificing person who would do anything for his partner.”

The actor expressed Namgoong Ho’s emotions in an understated manner, saying, “I tried not to make my expressions too big. I wanted Namgoong Ho’s deep thoughts and concerns to be conveyed through his eyes rather than his words, and I constantly thought about the emotions and life that were not written in the script.”

Regarding his romantic chemistry with Ahn Eun Jin, he expressed satisfaction, saying, “The phrase ‘we just click’ was the first thing that came to mind. We talked a lot about expressing the comfort unique to a long-term couple who can understand each other without having to say anything. Even in scenes that required emotional depth, our interpretations were remarkably spot-on. I felt reassured and happy every time we acted together.”

Seo Kang Jun said, “It is a drama that anyone who has been in love can deeply immerse themselves in through emotions such as jealousy, relationship fatigue, love-hate, understanding and sacrifice. The struggles one might face amid familiarity and relationship fatigue, as well as the deep history of a long-term couple who cannot escape each other despite it all, will touch viewers’ hearts and make them root for the couple.”

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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