Kim Ji Won's New Medical Drama 'Doctor X' Announces Premiere Date

SBS’s upcoming medical drama “Doctor X” has teased the chemistry among its cast!

On August 31, SBS unveiled photos from the script reading session attended by a cast of trusted actors including Kim Ji Won, Lee Jung Eun, Son Hyun Joo, Kim Woo Seok, and more.

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir that follows “Doctor X” Gye Soo Jung (Kim Ji Won), a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she operates on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Kim Ji Won captivates everyone by perfectly transforming into Gye Soo Jung, a dark hero and genius surgeon who competes solely on her surgical prowess. Gye Soo Jung is a surgeon dispatched by a doctor-for-hire agency who single-handedly dominates the hierarchy of the corrupt Guseo University Hospital through her unmatched skills.

Lee Jung Eun showcases her vibrant charm as Jang Hee Sook, the head of the doctor-for-hire agency, making a strong impression. Jang Hee Sook is a clever schemer who appears to be a money-grubbing snob, and she is expected to bring a lot of fun to the show.

Son Hyun Joo, playing Bu Seung Kwon, the director of the Guseo University Hospital branch, anchors the center of the drama with heavy charisma expressed through just his gaze.

Kim Woo Seok takes on the role of “silver spoon” intern Park Tae Kyung, heightening anticipation with his intriguing mentor-mentee chemistry alongside Kim Ji Won.

Furthermore, the presence of actors who bring their own deep expertise and charms—including Lee Jin Hee, Kim Young Min, Lee Sung Wook, Kwon Seung Woo, Heo Jun Seok, Choi Deok Moon, Kim Jung Young, Kim Young Ah, and Choi Kwang Il—raises viewers’ anticipation for the acting synergy they will create.

The production team remarked, “Despite it being their first time working together, the actors’ solid acting skills and engaging character portrayals brought the immersion to its peak during the script reading.”

Watch a video from the script reading below!

“Doctor X” is set to premiere on October 9. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight My Way”:

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