Watch: Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, And Jang Gyuri Test Their Chemistry On Set Of 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has unveiled a new behind-the-scenes video!

The making-of video begins with Song Kang and Jang Gyuri coordinating their movements together. Song Kang suggests different ways to push Jang Gyuri away, and when Jang Gyuri resists, Song Kang comments, “Why are you so strong?”

In another scene, Lee Jun Young impresses with his action, boldly jumping down from the building after receiving instructions on how to do so safely. After another action scene, Lee Jun Young comments, “If the director and action director say to jump, I’ll jump. If they say to stop, I’ll stop.”

In the interviews that follow, Song Kang shares, “I was really nervous during the first filming. It felt really nice from the first time I started acting. It was really comfortable. Should I say we get along well like Pio (Song Kang) and Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young)?”

Lee Jun Young comments, “I think I’m very compatible with Song Kang,” adding, “I’m filming well as he’s treating me like a same-aged friend.” Jang Gyuri adds, “I think the first filming is the most exciting and nerve-racking,” sharing anticipation for future filming.

Check out the making-of video!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki:

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And watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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