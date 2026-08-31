Kim Hye Jun And Kang Hoon Secretly Begin Dating At Work In “My Bias, My Boss”

tvN’s “My Bias, My Boss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company in hopes of meeting her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Spoilers

Previously on “My Bias, My Boss,” Nam Da Reum realized her feelings for Kang Ha Gi, who had always stayed by her side through both difficult and happy times, and mustered up the courage to confess her true feelings. Kang Ha Gi, who had already harbored feelings for Nam Da Reum, responded to her confession with a tender kiss. As the two begin their relationship, attention is focused on the office romance that dating novices Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum will embark on.

Now that they have become a couple, Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum decide to keep their relationship a secret from their colleagues at work for the time being. They also establish their own set of rules to keep their relationship hidden from their perceptive co-workers, including no personal messaging or physical affection during work hours and not letting on that they are dating.

In the newly released stills, despite their efforts to keep their relationship secret, Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum naturally give off the vibe of a couple whenever they are together, creating a sense of tension. Inside crowded elevators, they secretly hold hands, while in an empty storage room, they share intimate moments, expressing their affection wherever they are.

In particular, dating novice Kang Ha Gi shows a markedly different side, acting unusually awkward in front of Nam Da Reum and repeatedly flashing a silly grin. The precarious office life of the two, who are inexperienced at dating and even less accustomed to keeping a relationship secret, remains to be seen.

The next episode of “My Bias, My Boss” will air on August 31 at 8:45 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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