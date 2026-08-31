Kim Min Ho Faces Company Commander Oh Dae Hwan Over Misfire Incident In 'New Recruit 4: Sabotage'

“New Recruit 4: Sabotage” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s new episode!

Based on the hit animation of the same name, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military.

Season 4 depicts the second half of Park Min Seok’s (Kim Min Ho) dynamic military life as he is promoted to corporal and finds himself facing endless new dilemmas. Just when he thought things would settle after his promotion, the arrival of a mysterious new recruit and a new battalion commander signals the start of a turbulent new chapter.

Spoilers

In previous episodes, winds of change began to blow through the Shinhwa Unit with the arrival of new faces. The new battalion commander Byun Hyuk Jin (Lee Hyun Gyoon), who is pursuing unconventional changes under the banner of “Advanced Military Life,” engaged in a subtle war of nerves with Company Commander Jo Baek Ho (Oh Dae Hwan). Additionally, a new variable was introduced to military life at the Shinhwa Unit when Kim Hyun Wook (Lee Won Jung), a boot camp comrade of Park Min Seok, was transferred to the first barracks. Amidst these changes, in the second episode, Park Min Seok and Kim Hyun Wook caused an unexpected blank-round discharge accident during the firearm safety inspection following their guard duty.

With all eyes on the aftermath of the misfire, the newly released stills capture Park Min Seok facing the company commander Jo Baek Ho. Viewers are left wondering what will happen to Kim Hyun Wook following the blank-round accident and why exactly Park Min Seok has been summoned to the company commander’s office.

Another set of stills shows Choi Il Gu (Nam Tae Woo) surrounded by his unit members in the first barracks. The contrast between Choi Il Gu, who looks terrified as he blurts something out, and the other unit members, who are frozen in their tracks while listening to his story, raises curiosity about the story Il Gu is sharing.

The production team stated, “In the third episode airing on August 31, the aftermath of the blank-round discharge accident will be depicted. Another incident will unfold that pushes Park Min Seok to the edge of a cliff.”

“New Recruit 4: Sabotage” airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Kim Min Ho in “Re-BORN”:

Watch Now

Or Lee Won Jung in “A Hundred Memories”:

Watch Now

Source (1)