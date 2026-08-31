Lee Jun Hyuk Is An Office Worker Whose Life Changes After Winning The Lottery In New Drama “The Ordinary Jackpot”

“The Ordinary Jackpot” has unveiled new stills of Lee Jun Hyuk in character!

Based on a webtoon, “The Ordinary Jackpot” follows Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Though the prize—1.3 billion won (approximately $946,000)—isn’t quite enough to dramatically transform his life overnight, the experience ultimately inspires him to change himself instead. Rather than quit, he returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

The stills capture Gong Eun Tae before and after his lottery win, highlighting how his life changes. In one still, Gong Eun Tae’s face as he waits to head to work clearly shows how exhausted he is from his demanding corporate life. Although he rose to the position of team leader faster than others, he is simply an office worker who is busy getting through each day without incident as he is constantly caught between his superiors and subordinates.

However, an unexpected stroke of luck brings changes to Gong Eun Tae’s daily life. His eyes widen as he comes face-to-face with an unbelievable reality, and even after experiencing his “jackpot” moment, he heads to work instead of submitting his resignation. It remains to be seen how his life at the company will change as he carries his “insurance for his peace of mind” in the form of 1.3 billion won in lottery winnings.

Lee Jun Hyuk described his character, saying, “He is an ordinary office worker who lives more diligently and works harder than anyone else. He may seem frustrating to some, but he is fiercely dedicated to the work he is responsible for and always gives it his all.”

Gong Eun Tae’s subtle emotional changes following his lottery win are also a key point to watch. Lee Jun Hyuk explained his approach to the role, saying, “I prepared for it with the feeling of welcoming guests to our drama. I spent a lot of time thinking about how to create synergy with the actors who bring good energy to our drama and how to portray Eun Tae’s subtle emotional shifts without making them feel too stark.”

“The Ordinary Jackpot” will premiere on TVING and Viki on September 10, while the television broadcast will begin on September 14 via tvN.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Hyuk in “Love Scout” on Viki:

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