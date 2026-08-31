Watch: Koo Kyo Hwan Grows Stronger Every Time He Dies In New Film “Reawaken Man: The Red” Teaser

The upcoming film “Reawaken Man: The Red” has released a new teaser!

Based on a webtoon, “Reawaken Man: The Red” follows Seok Hwan (Koo Kyo Hwan), an unemployed job seeker whose only qualification is his unfounded confidence. After dying, he discovers that he has the ability to come back to life 72 hours later. As he learns about his extraordinary power, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit.

The newly released trailer shows how Seok Hwan, who repeatedly fails job interviews due to his hot temper, comes to realize his ability. After being attacked by a mysterious group that breaks into his home, Seok Hwan dies, only to open his eyes again three days later.

Black (Shin Seung Ho), who realizes Seok Hwan’s ability, begins pursuing him. It is also revealed that Black’s ability to control other people does not work on Seok Hwan, setting the stage for a confrontation between the two.

As Seok Hwan repeatedly dies and comes back to life, he becomes stronger than before. The trailer also reveals that his hair gradually turns red with each resurrection and that he develops superhuman strength. Multiple scenes show Seok Hwan engaged in combat with a mysterious group of people. In one scene, he dies after being shot and wakes up almost immediately, while in another, he is seen waking up in a morgue.

The teaser also shows Seok Hwan’s only friend Young Ha (Kang Ki Young) as well as Seok Hwan’s younger sister Ye Rin (Kim Si Ah).

Watch the teaser below!

“Reawaken Man: The Red” will hit theaters on September 30.

Until then, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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