Cha Woo Min Shocks Kang Hoon With A Mysterious Woman From His Past In “My Bias, My Boss”

Kang Hoon and Cha Woo Min’s longtime friendship is facing a crisis in “My Bias, My Boss”!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company in hopes of meeting her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Spoilers

Kang Ha Gi and Lee Chan have maintained a friendship as close as family. However, their relationship began to change after they both developed feelings for Nam Da Reum. Eventually, Da Reum began dating Kang Ha Gi, further widening the distance between the two friends.

For Lee Chan, Nam Da Reum is more than just a fan. His feelings for her, who has supported him throughout his career in the entertainment industry, have gradually developed into romantic interest. Now that she is dating his closest friend Kang Ha Gi, Lee Chan finds himself increasingly conflicted.

In the upcoming episode, overcome by jealousy, Lee Chan ultimately makes a choice he would not have made before. He personally seeks out a mysterious woman with a past connection to Kang Ha Gi and makes a serious request to her. Why did Lee Chan seek her out and what exactly did he ask her to do?

The newly released stills also show a noticeably colder atmosphere between Kang Ha Gi and Lee Chan. Usually relaxed and playful, Lee Chan now wears a cold, expressionless look, hinting at the changes coming to their longtime friendship.

The tension escalates further when the mysterious woman appears at Apello. Kang Ha Gi is visibly caught off guard upon seeing her, raising questions about her identity and her deep connections to both Kang Ha Gi and Lee Chan.

It also remains to be seen what fallout Lee Chan’s decision could have on Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum, who have only just begun their relationship.

Find out in Episode 9 of “My Bias, My Boss,” which airs on August 31 at 8:45 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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